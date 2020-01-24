Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 198 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 295.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $83.83 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

