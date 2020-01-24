Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.