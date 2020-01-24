Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.70

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and traded as high as $17.00. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 26,708 shares traded.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $381.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,048,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

