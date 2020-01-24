SportyCo Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $54,168.00 and $276.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and ChaoEX. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.03268838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

