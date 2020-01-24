Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPWH. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

SPWH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 478,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

