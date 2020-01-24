Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

