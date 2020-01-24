Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.
Shares of Spire stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
