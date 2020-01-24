Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after buying an additional 142,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 226,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,847. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3789 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

