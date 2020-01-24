SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 144,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.03. The stock had a trading volume of 645,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.55. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $324.76 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

