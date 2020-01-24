SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Reduced by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,977 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 96,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,680. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.9578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

