SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.54

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 59700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 385,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.