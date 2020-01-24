SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.54

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 59700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYG)
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
