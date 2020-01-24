SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 376,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,833. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.