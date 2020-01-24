SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $293.61

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $293.61 and last traded at $293.27, with a volume of 2147300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.27.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.06 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
