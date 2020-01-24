SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $293.61

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $293.61 and last traded at $293.27, with a volume of 2147300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.06 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,639,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,357,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,752 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

