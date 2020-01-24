SPC Financial Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 1,652,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

