SPC Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Nwam LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,078. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $324.76 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

