SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $615.00. 969,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

