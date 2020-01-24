SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

MSI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.04. 685,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $113.70 and a one year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

