SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 92,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE WY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 1,873,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

