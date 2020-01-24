SPC Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 2,230,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

