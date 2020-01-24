SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 1,564,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $69.76 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.