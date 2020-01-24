Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.20

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 10485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.