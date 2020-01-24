Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.20

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 10485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

