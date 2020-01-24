Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,001. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

