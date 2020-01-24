SounDAC Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $62,856.00 and $59,236.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00041662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000376 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

