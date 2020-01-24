Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $685.00

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 685 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.88), with a volume of 8097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.81).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Solid State alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 618.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 505.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.