Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.64 ($39.11).

ETR:SOW opened at €33.72 ($39.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. Software has a 52-week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52-week high of €34.19 ($39.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.73 and a 200 day moving average of €28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

