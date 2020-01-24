Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMSI. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 474,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.