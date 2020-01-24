SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinBene and Trade Satoshi. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $343,910.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,501.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01913945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03752281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00645419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00730892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00101314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010721 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00585443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

