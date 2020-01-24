Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

