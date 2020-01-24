Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $21.22 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

