Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.01. 3,420,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.