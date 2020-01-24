Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.