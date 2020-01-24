Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $5.49. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 169,952,384 shares.

SXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $385.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.