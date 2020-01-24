Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365,262 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $105,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. 3,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $85.88.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

