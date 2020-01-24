Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,900. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

