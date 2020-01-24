Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,135,000 after acquiring an additional 189,509 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,520,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,775,000 after purchasing an additional 198,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.