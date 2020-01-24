Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.81. 75,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,291. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

