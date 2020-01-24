Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.44 on Friday, reaching $1,471.21. The stock had a trading volume of 814,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,384.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,263.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

