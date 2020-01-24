Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,952 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,701,000 after acquiring an additional 233,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $353,937,000 after acquiring an additional 471,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after acquiring an additional 562,591 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Exelon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,060,000 after acquiring an additional 362,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.88. 185,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

