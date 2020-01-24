Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.13% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 86,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

