Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.
SBNY stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
