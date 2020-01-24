Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

SBNY stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

