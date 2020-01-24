SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $551.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of -0.47. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. Equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,442.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 222,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,951 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

