Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of LON:MTC traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.65 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.17. Mothercare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.60 ($0.32).

In related news, insider Glyn Hughes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

