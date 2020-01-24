SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.89. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 6 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

