Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.16

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.20. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $116.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

