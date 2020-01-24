ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%.

Shares of SFBS opened at $38.82 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.