ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SFBS stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

