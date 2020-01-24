ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $311.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.48. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $317.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

