Semux Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,510.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $2,510.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018235 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000717 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000129 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

