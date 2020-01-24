SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading Up 14.4%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares were up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 1,217,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 217,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 124.84% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

