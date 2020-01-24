Selway Asset Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.2% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

ABBV stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,264,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,557. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

