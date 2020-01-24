Selway Asset Management Lowers Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management cut its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1,480.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII remained flat at $$92.90 during trading on Thursday. 810,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.